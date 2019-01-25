Matthew McConaughey reveals which pop icon he once dated, plus more news

Matthew McConaughey addresses that Janet Jackson rumor of yore

The Thursday, Jan. 24, edition of "Watch What Happens Live" featured multiple major revelations ... There was his confusion about a certain term related to the personal grooming habits of men who, shall we say, leave little to the imagination a la the characters in "Magic Mike." There was a tidbit about what happened to that thong Matthew wore when he played a stripper named Dallas in the aforementioned stripper flick. ("That was my rattlesnake thong. No one else needed to be wearing that thong," he told a caller.) And there was, at long last, his acknowledgment during "Plead the Fifth" of the long-circulated rumor that he once went out with Janet Jackson. "Can you confirm or deny, and how would you describe your relationship with her?" Andy Cohen asked. Mathew laughed out loud for more than a few minutes, according to the Daily Mail. "You got the answer from that, didn't you?" he asked as his giggles subsided. "Did I?" Andy pressed. "We went and had dinner one night. That was sorta it," Matthew said. So, confirmed. And you thought the idiot box had nothing important to teach us ...

