Ashley Judd slams trolls for 'misogynist' criticism of her face, plus more news

Ashley Judd slams 'misogynists on Twitter'

Ashley Judd is over the negativity and trolling she faced over her appearance in a video for Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren. According to Today.com, commenters criticized the 51-year-old star for looking "puffy," and accused her, in extremely nasty terms, of having had so much work done on her face that she was unrecognizable. There was so much chatter about her appearance, in fact, that she became a trending topic. Finally, on Thursday, Feb. 13, Ashley posted a long statement on Facebook in response to the criticism. She explained she gets Botox regularly to ward off "siege migraines." "Healthy self esteem. Good boundaries. Unshakeable knowledge of self," she wrote in the post. "These things are essential when I wake up & learn from caring friends that my appearance has been trending on Twitter. The misogynistic savages of both sexes have come out, as have plenty of folks who empathize and see it for what it is (woman bashing)." Ashley continued: "Have I had botox? It is a standard treatment for the ailment that I experience." She went on to detail how her last migraine raged on for more than four months and caused her to gain some weight. "What I know is that misogynists on Twitter have been slaughtering me compared to my pre-weight gain idealized self,'' she wrote. "My conventionally thin, athletic, 'pretty' AcroYoga body, and more slender face, is merely the flip side of the same patriarchal coin." Finally, she told off the haters. "Those of you who are talking about my female appearance, making assessments about my worth and desirability are basing your opinions on wholly gendered norms. The good news for my empowered self is I don't take compliments any more seriously than I do slurs," she asserted. "My self-worth and value are neither based on being built up nor on being torn down. ... My earnest wish for all of us — because I know my experience is far from unique — is that when women speak up, we still get beaten up. Speak up anyway. ... Conversations about our female bodies will continue to roar — both about us and outside of us. What I know for sure is that my peace is on the inside, in spite of the patriarchy and all who participate in it, male and female." Ashley closed with, "And to those for whom this is obvious and redundant, thank you. I feel you."

