Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting and more ICYMI news

Baby bliss

Baby on board! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to be parents for the first time. On Feb. 12, multiple outlets reported that the newlyweds are expecting. "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source told JustJared, which broke the news. A second source added that the couple knew they were expecting their first child when they attended the 2020 Grammys, where the Jonas Brothers performed "What A Man Gotta Do." Us Weekly further reported that the baby is due in the middle of the summer.

