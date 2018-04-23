The Shortlist

Ben Affleck throws a luau for the cast and crew of 'Triple Frontier,' plus more news

After 14 days of shooting in the rain in Hawaii -- and a grueling training regimen for the actors --the cast and crew of Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac's forthcoming film, "Triple Frontier," were treated to a traditional Hawaiian luau over the weekend, courtesy of Ben. People reports about 500 people attended the bash where a three-piece Hawaiian band played as fire dancers performed. Ben also reportedly splurged on a pig roast and shuttle service for all of his guests. "Ben has been planning this luau for weeks," says a source. "He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough ..." His girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, who has been staying with the star while he works on the film, joined in on the fun, too. "Triple Frontier" is due out next year.

