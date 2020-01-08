Channing Tatum posts about being 'destroyed' and rebuilding after Jessie J split, plus more news

Channing Tatum shares cryptic posts about being 'destroyed' and rebuilding

Channing Tatum appears to be in rebuilding mode as 2020 gets underway. In the wake of his December split from singer Jessie J, the "Magic Mike" star shared three posts on his Instagram Story about summoning the courage to move forward. One post showed a tiny chipmunk (or sugar glider, depending on whose account of the now-expired post you go by) fighting a large cat. "Me getting ready and grappling with this new year and decade," Channing wrote on the video, according to E! News. "Let's go. It's on!" A second post was a quote that read, "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself." He captioned a third post -- a photo of a guy being bitten by a snake -- "How unbothered I'm trying to be in 2020." The posts come on the heels of Channing's split from singer Jessie J, whom he started dating more than a year prior, and the finalization of his divorce from Jenna Dewan in November. Channing and Jessie are "still really close and still good friends," according to an Us Weekly source; Jenna is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee (she and Channing share custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly). A few days news of Channing and Jenna's divorce becoming official broke, Channing shared another soul-searching message on his Instagram. It was a screenshot from The Pattern app that read, "You're in the middle of a life-changing time period. The intention is transformation but try not to judge the way in which this happens. Even though it may feel uncomfortable, what you're going through is intentional. What seems bad could end up being the best thing for you, so don't fight against the current. You're halfway through the ten months in this cycle." In his caption, Channing wrote that he'd "always wondered what it would be like to get hit by lightning," adding, "bring it, good lightning, bring it."

