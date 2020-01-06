New details on Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden's baby, plus more news

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden baby news: New details

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced last week that they'd expanded their family with a new baby girl, Raddix Madden, telling Instagram followers they were "happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade" with news of Raddix's birth. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the couple wrote in their post. A source tells People Raddix arrived "right before New Years in Los Angeles," adding, "you can tell they are just the happiest ... it's very emotional for them." The magazine recently reported Cameron, 47, "really wanted to be a mom," and that she and Benji, 40, who tied the knot in 2015, "were hoping they would be blessed with a baby." The couple's announcement also included a caveat that in the interest of Raddix's privacy, they would not be "posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD ..." The "rad" reference seems to be a hint at the meaning of the unorthodox name they chose, but fans on social media were still hunting for more information about the little girl's name in the wake of Cameron and Benji's news. A self-described "Good Charlotte superfan" over at Vice did some digging and came up with a few potential meanings for "Raddix," while noting that neither BabyNames.com or BabyCenter.com made any mention of the moniker. It seems Radix with one "D," "... is the base in a numerical system, according to both Dictionary.com and Merriam Webster. Radix can also be used to mean the primary source of something: a root both literally and figuratively," according to Vice, which added that, "the latter kinda makes sense for a first child."

