Miley Cyrus romance retrospective: All the men and women she's dated

Miley Cyrus has been a headline magnet since her days as a young Disney star. Fans want to know it all when it comes to her music, family dynamics, antics on stage (and off), charitable works and, of course, her fascinating love life. Join Wonderwall.com as we look back at all the men and women who've been in Miley's romantic orbit over the years, starting with her current "bf," as she called him on Oct. 8, 2019 -- Australian pop star Cody Simpson...

RELATED: All the women Leonardo DiCaprio has dated