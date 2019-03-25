The 'Fuller House' cast drops a Lori Loughlin reference at the Kids' Choice Awards, plus more news

Did the 'Fuller House' cast reference Lori Loughlin's scandal in their Kids' Choice Awards speech?

A thinly veiled reference to Lori Loughlin's role in the college admissions scandal may have been lurking in the acceptance speech given by "Fuller House" cast members, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, at the Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend. "You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart," Andrea began after the series was named Favorite Funny TV Show, according to Page Six. Bure then chimed in: "And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times." Sweetin then took over, wrapping things up with, "You've stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing." The move may have been driven by concern for ratings ahead of the last season, which will reportedly have Lori -- who's played Aunt Becky in both the original and rebooted versions of the show -- written out. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are due in federal court next month to face charges they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into U.S.C. as athletes -- in sports they have no experience with. Their daughter, Olivia Jade, who lost a slew of promotional deals after the scandal went public, reportedly blames her parents for destroying her career

