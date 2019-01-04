Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock bust a move together on New Year's, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock bumped into each other on a dance floor on New Year's Eve

You never know who you might run into on a random dance floor in a random town ... On New Year's Eve, Jennifer Aniston's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hang with pals Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and their wives and kids upped itself by one celeb when Sandra Bullock, who's pictured here busting a move next to Jen and another friend -- appeared, unannounced on some dance floor. E! News reports Jen's crew arrived in Jackson Hole -- where Kanye recorded and celebrated the release of his new album "Ye" with the help of dozens of famous faces -- a few days before Christmas. According to W, current Neflix stars Jen and Sandra didn't know in advance one another would be sharing a dance floor but they happily proceeded to rock out together with some fancy footwork. Variety notes Sandra has kept her own place in Jackson Hole for years. It's either a "log cabin" or a five-acre "wilderness estate," depending on whose info you believe.

RELATED: Stars celebrating New Year's 2019