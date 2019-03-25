J-Rod got engaged, Jessica Simpson gave birth and more big celeb news for March 2019

Engaged

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged on March 9 in the Bahamas after two years of dating. They shared their magical moment with their social media followers a few days later when they posted proposal pictures. After she said "yes," a report revealed that Alex knew very early on that he would eventually pop the question to J.Lo, and that he was meticulous when it came to picking her 16-carat sparkler. A source told Page Six that the former baseball star spent seven months finding the perfect ring. "He wanted to get it right. The proposal has been a long time coming, Alex knew she was the one and has been painstakingly planning everything," the source said. Her ring is reportedly valued at $1.8 million.

