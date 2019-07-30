Iggy Azalea hilariously live-tweets a $64 grilled cheese ordeal, plus more news

Iggy Azalea's live tweets about a $64 grilled cheese are a work of art

Dear Iggy Azalea: May we humbly suggest that if the music thing doesn't pan out, please pursue a career in Twitter comedy. Last week, the rapper flexed her humor muscles to make the best of a bad situation in which a hotel in Las Vegas sent her what appeared to be a $54 grilled cheese. Things went significantly downhill from there. Luckily for us, she shared it all. "I just paid 54.00 for a grilled cheese sandwich. Las Vegas," she deadpanned in one tweet. A second post followed that showed she was also charged $10.08 for "knifes and forks" for a meal she noted was traditionally eaten with one's hands, bringing the total cost to $64.08. "We love scammers," she wrote. "Plot twist," she later posted. "I'm reporting this card as stolen." From there, she got creative. "Anyway I got a complimentary bucket of ice; so at least I have something to drink," she tweeted. "Update there is no ice In the ice bucket. 😂🤷‍♀️." The tweets continued: "So I got a free bucket. ... And I'm keeping it, I need to make back my money." Finally, she wrote: "For Sale: Mid century - modern vessel. A transitional piece with Sleek lines & mild wear. $104.00." Sold, girl ... sold.

