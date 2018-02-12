Jennifer Garner sells Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store in Los Angeles, plus more news

Jennifer Garner runs charity race before selling Girl Scout cookies at local grocery store

Jennifer Garner was in full good samaritan mode on Sunday, Feb. 11. In the morning, she and the kids she shares with her ex, Ben Affleck participated in the Home Run For Kids 5K in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. The event was a fundraiser for Upward Bound House, a charity that aims "to reduce the number of homeless families with minor children who are hungry and living on the streets of Los Angeles, by helping them access basic resources and successfully transition into their own homes with the capacity to remain there permanently," according to the organization's website. After the race, Jen kept the good deed-doing spirit going by packing up some Girl Scout cookies and heading to a grocery store, where she stood outside with a homemade sign announcing she had boxes of the sweet treats for sale. "Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints," she wrote in an Instagram post showing her popup cookie sale, hashtagging the pic, "#tistheseason, #comeandgetem, and #whodoesntloveagirlscout." As she explained in an Instagram story (via the Daily Mail), the actress helped sell cookies via direct message to folks who might not have a way to reach out to a Girl Scout to pick up cookies. "Good afternoon, I am so distressed to find out that some people don't have access to a Girl Scout or Girl Scout cookies," she said in the post. And while my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys. ... So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life. Please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up,' she continued. 'Because what would this time of year be like without Thin Mints and Samoas and now there are gluten free Savannah Smiles and the newest ones are Girl Scout S'mores."

