John Mayer breaks his silence on Jessica Simpson's memoir, plus more news

John Mayer finally addresses Jessica Simpson's memoir

Shortly after the release of Jessica Simpson's memoir, "Open Book," which detailed what the author called her "unhealthy and manipulative" romance with John Mayer, Jess told the New York Times she didn't think John would be "shocked" because "he knows these stories." She was right. John addressed Jessica's book for the first time this week, admitting on the Wednesday, April 1, edition of "WWHL" that he's "heard about" the prominent role he plays in the book. "I've heard some bits," John told Andy Cohen (via Us Weekly). "But as Pee Wee Herman says in 'Pee Wee's Big Adventure' before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie -- and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here." In the memoir, Jessica looks back on the former couple's on-off relationship and writes she's since realized John was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally," a connection she said called "strong" and said made her feel "seductive" and "powerful, at least physically." But she said John dumped her often and talked about her in "the most degrading terms," alluding to his infamous Playboy interview in which he called her "sexual napalm," among other things. "John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light," Jessica wrote. "When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him." She also wrote that she developed anxiety and self-confidence issues during the relationship, worrying that she wasn't "smart enough for him." Those feelings, she said, contributed to her developing a secret alcohol addiction. She's since said she quit drinking in November 2017, telling People her husband Eric Johnson "gave up drinking the second I did."

Keep reading for the latest on Ben Affleck and his new romance ...

RELATED: Stars who are sober or don't drink