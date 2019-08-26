Kaley Cuoco's husband trolls her on Instagram, sparking split rumor quip, plus more news

Kaley Cuoco jokes with Karl Cook about divorce rumors after troll-worthy candid pic reveal

And you thought this was a face only a mother could love. Kaley Cuoco's husband Karl Cook had some fun at his wife's expense over the weekend, sharing what just might be the least flattering photo of the star that's ever graced our screens. "In my just over year of marriage I have many times found myself gazing over at my wife in awe of her beauty and grace. This is not one of those times, this time makes me wonder, '@kaleycuoco where's your neck?'" he joked in the caption (via Today). "Omg I love you so much honey!!!" Kaley did not return the love sentiment. Instead, the actress leaned a rumor that surfaced earlier this month after she told E! News she and Karl don't live together. "I read somewhere that we are divorcing and living separate lives," she said in the comments. It's worth mentioning." If her response was meant as a threat, she got over it pretty quickly. One day after Karl's not-so-purdy post, she shared a photo of the couple embracing on her own Instagram feed. That post inspired her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar Johnny Galecki to continue stoking the divorce rumors. "This is totally cropped," he wrote in the comments, calling the photo "fake." "Karl was laughing with me on a small island off Turkish Keys. No one will believe this, (Kaley) #solame." The split chatter began after Kaley described her marriage as " very unconventional " to E!, telling the site they're in "different locations a lot." She continued: "You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, (we) Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun." For the record, the separate living situation is neither for the purposes of Instagram shaming. Said Kaley: "We're building our dream house. We're eventually going to be under the same roof forever." Kaley and Karl got engaged in 2017 and wed the following summer.

