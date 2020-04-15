Kelly Ripa wears her 18-year-old daughter's clothes while filming from home, plus more news

Kelly Ripa leans on her daughter Lola for hair and wardrobe help

The pandemic has come for Kelly Ripa's wardrobe options. Kelly, 49, and Ryan Seacrest, 45, are now filming "Live with Kelly and Ryan" from their respective homes. And as Ryan pointed out on Tuesday, April 14, no contact with anyone outside the household sadly means no contact with stylists -- or access to ABC's wardrobe department. The subject came up when Ryan told Kelly he's now "running out of things to wear," adding that his sweatshirt was so fresh off a recent online order that it still had the tag on it, according to People. Kelly, clad in a slim-fitting white blazer and white top, admitted, "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there." The 49-year-old has been in quarantine with her family, including the source of her Tuesday on-air look, 18-year-old Lola Consuelos. Lola's not just behind her mom's outfits these days, either. Kelly also announced the teen just learned how to create beachy waves "using the tie of your bathrobe" by watching a TikTok glam video. "And my daughter did my hair!" she boasted. Kelly, who joked on Instagram last month about being on "Root Watch, Week 1," is doing her own color, though -- with root touch-up spray "At this point, it's all spray because my hair is all gray," Kelly joked.

Keep reading to see how Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is trolling her about Goop products ...

RELATED: Celebs embracing their quarantine looks