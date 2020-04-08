Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of her kids, takes on GOOP critics, plus more news

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a pic of her kids and sishes on Goop critics

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely shares photos of her teenage kids, Apple and Moses Martin, possibly because of the mom-shaming 15-year-old Apple unleashed last year after spotting a photo Gwyneth apparently posted without her consent. Anyway, the actress and Goop founder made an exception this week, letting her Instagram followers know about the crucial role her teens have been playing in her work-from-home life. On Tuesday, April 7, a fresh-faced looking Gwyneth posted a selfie that showed her flanked by Apple and 13-year-old Moses. "WFH with some moral support 💚," she captioned the shot. Gwyneth was presumably working on her ever-expanding wellness brand, Goop, which takes centerstage in the star's new interview for Town&Country's May issue. Titled "Gwyneth Paltrow has the last laugh," the profile looks at how Gwyneth's Goop became "one of the wellness industry's most recognizable brands," in spite of the many (many) haters who questioned her ability -- and even her right -- to run the company. Gwyneth says she got interested in wellness when her dad was diagnosed with cancer in 1999. "His treatment was so brutal, I was thinking, almost out of desperation, that we had to be able to do something else to help him," she says. "That's when I started to research food and nutrition." She also addresses those haters, whose criticism, Town&Country asserts, has long missed the fact that Gwyneth was "a pioneer" in the wellness biz. Gwyneth thinks that has a lot to do with society's resistance to seeing women wear multiple hats. "Why can't I get acupuncture and read a scientific paper?" she asks. "I can be intellectual, I can be sexual, I can be maternal, I can be all of these things." She continues: "In this society, we like our women in one digestible way that we understand, but if you try to be something else, we don't like it." The Oscar-winner goes on to say her critics' response to her is misplaced: "The people who are triggered by me — 'I don't like her because she is pretty and she has money' — it's because they haven't given themselves permission to be exactly who they are," she says. "It doesn't mean anything to me, because it's not about me. It's about what I represent, and that's about you."

Keep reading for the latest on Katy Perry's baby-to-be ...

RELATED: Stars who are donating to COVID-19 relief efforts