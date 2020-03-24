Khloe Kardashian is spending more time with Tristan Thompson amid outbreak, plus more news

Tristan Thompson is spending more time with family, including Khloe Kardashian and True

The weird new world we're all navigating has pushed many of us apart in the interest of flattening the coronavirus curves. But in some cases, social distancing is actually bringing people together. A source tells E! News Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, has been "seeing [their daughter] True a lot" and "taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family," now that his season with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been called off, along with the rest of the NBA's schedule. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly," the insider says. "Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time." Does that mean Khloe's ready to consider trying the former couple's romance again? Probably not. Ever since the two split following Tristan's alleged makeout session with Jordyn Woods in February of last year, Khloe has talked about the importance of keeping Tristan in their daughter's life. She recently shared a photo of herself and True. In the caption, she mentioned "how much your daddy and I love you," which sparked a fan to ask if that means she and Tristan were back together. Said Khloe: "It means her parents love her beyond all measure."

Keep reading for the latest on the new addition in Selena Gomez's household ...

RELATED: Celebrities who successfully co-parent