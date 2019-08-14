Kourtney Kardashian praised by fans for showing stretch marks in new pic, plus more news

Fans can't stop praising Kourtney Kardashian for not editing out her stretch marks in new pic

A bathing suit clad Kourtney Kardashian is making waves -- in the waves -- with a photo she posted on her Poosh lifestyle site's Instagram this week. While promoting an abs workout on the site -- "Poosh away your pooch with these 5 simple moves," Kourt captioned a pic of herself in a black cutout one-piece -- the reality star mom earned more than a few gold stars from fans who were grateful she'd left a cluster of tiny stretch marks in the photo rather than blurring them out. "Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!! 💓👏🏼," wrote one fan in the comments. "I love my little stripes," Kourtney replied. Other fans dubbed her a "proud hot mama" and their "favorite" Kardashian sister. "Thank you for sharing this picture," wrote yet another commenter. "I praise any woman that shows her true and beautiful body without any airbrushing. 💪🏼💛." We second that!

