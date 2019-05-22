Lisa Vanderpump apologizes for anti-transgender Erika Jayne comment, plus more news

Lisa Vanderpump says she never meant offense to trans community with Erika Jayne dis

After the drama and various nastiness that surrounded Lisa Vanderpump around "#Puppygate," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star may be trying to stop creating new enemies -- tot the extent that's possible. She was recently slammed by Lisa Rinna for a comment about their costar, Erika Jayne, that many deemed disrespectful towards the trans community. "Just don't ask me if Erika's tucking or something like that because there are some things I can't lie about," she said with a laugh in a confessional on this week's show. Now, she's issued an apology statement via Us Weekly. "It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika," she told the magazine. "I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues." She added: "With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day."

