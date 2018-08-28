Madonna's adorable twins turn 6 in style, plus more news

Birthday madness! Madonna throws down for her twins' birthdays

It's been quite the birthday month for Madonna and her kids! After shuttling everyone to Morocco to celebrate her big 6-0, Madge spent most of the weekend feting the newest additions to her family, Stella and Estere, who just turned 6. In honor of their big milestone, the twins' mom threw a unicorn/pegasus-themed bash, complete with pool floats, streamers, tons of kids and music and a "cake" made out of a pile of donuts, covered in sparklers (proof it's fun to be 6 chez Madonna). Leading up to the party, Madge shared pics and videos of the girls rocking out to Drake with their mom's choreographer, wearing silly light-up "birthday girl" shades and generally looking as adorable and happy as two birthday girls should. "M O N S T E R D O N U T B L O W. O U T!," Madonna captioned a shot of the glazed birthday confection. She added a pile of " 🍩🍩🍩🔥🔥🎉🌈💕💕!" Emojis and the hashtags, "#stella #estere #birthday #fun #donut. 😻😻#weekend @stevenkleinstudio." All good things come to an end, of course. And birthday weekend apparently closed out with Stella and Estere snoozing alongside their dollies in the living room, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Madonna's life in pictures