Megyn Kelly is not impressed with Joaquin Phoenix's earth-friendly tux plan, plus more news

Megyn Kelly slams Joaquin Phoenix as 'out of touch' for recycling tux

After the Golden Globes, Stella McCartney tweeted out her support for Joaquin Phoenix's decision to wear the same black tuxedo throughout awards season "to reduce waste." But as the tweet drew more and more attention this week, some asked if it wasn't a bit overstated to suggest using one rather than five tuxes over a period of months was doing much for the planet. Megyn Kelly was among them. Amid props and support from the likes of Stella, PETA and others, the conservative former newscaster retweeted a user who'd posted, "My husband and his coworkers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people. But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella. 🙄." In her caption, Megyn weighed in with: "Well said @JaniceDean," before asking, "How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us." For the record, Megyn's hardly out of Joaquin's tax bracket. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, she's worth $30 million to Joaquin's $35 million.

