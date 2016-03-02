Connie Britton's life in pictures
Connie Britton is turning 49 on March 6, 2016, but she is absolutely ageless! In honor of her birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how the actress has changed over the years, from her high school days to her life as a TV star. Keep reading to see them all!
RELATED: Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lopez and more ageless beauties
Connie Britton is turning 49 on March 6, 2016, but she is absolutely ageless! In honor of her birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how the actress has changed over the years, from her high school days to her life as a TV star. Keep reading to see them all!
RELATED: Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lopez and more ageless beauties