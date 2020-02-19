Drew Barrymore's photo flashback

Since making her Hollywood debut in the '80s, Drew Barrymore has been one of the most talked about celebrities in the entertainment industry. From her cult-classic films to her high-profile relationships, this actress is no stranger to the many facets and complexities of growing up in Tinseltown. In celebration of her 45th birthday on Feb. 22, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her colorful life and career through photos. Keep reading to learn more about this beloved star...

