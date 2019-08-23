The Rock gets married, Liam Hemsworth files for divorce and more ICYMI news

Married!

Dwayne Johnson's longtime lady love is now wearing, well, a rock. The Rock and Lauren Hashian got married on Aug. 18 in Hawaii, he revealed on Instagram. One day after the nuptials, the actor posted a photo of himself and his bride in their wedding day attire (he wore white pants and a white shirt and two leis; she wore a $12,000 wedding lace dress by Mira Zwillinger). "We do," he captioned two stunning wedding photos. "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaika'i (blessed)." The couple share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1. For years, Dwayne has called Lauren his wife. "I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2018. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy."

