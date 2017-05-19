Hollywood mourns Chris Cornell after he passes away, plus more ICYMI news

This past week in celebrity news saw some lives changed forever. A cloud of sadness, though, hovered over music on May 17. The entertainment world was rocked upon hearing the news that Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. Police said it was a suicide. "Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP," wrote Billy Idol. Elton John tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man." The local medical examiner said his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. His family urged everyone not to rush to judgement. "Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise," the Cornell family said in a statement, firmly believing that prescription drugs may have played a role. Chris had played a show at Detroit's Fox Theater just hours before his death.

