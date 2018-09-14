Olivia Newton-John reveals a third cancer diagnosis, plus more ICYMI news

Cancer again

Olivia Newton-John revealed on Sept. 9 that she's battled cancer not twice, as previously believed, but three times over the last three decades. The "Grease" alum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. In 2017, she revealed that her cancer had returned after doctors found the disease in the base of her spine. This week, she revealed to Australian news program "Sunday Night" that in 2013, doctors confirmed that her cancer had resurfaced in her shoulder, but she decided at the time that she didn't want to publicly share the news of the recurrence. Since last year, she's been treating the disease with a mix of modern and natural therapies and is "doing really well," she said, adding that she's undergone radiation and uses cannabis oil for pain. "I believe I will win over it," she said.