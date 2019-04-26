ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for April 2019

Prince William's visit to New Zealand

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in April 2019 -- from big birthdays, a babymoon and a big move to reports of a brewing feud, a fast-moving new romance and much more... starting with Prince William's trip to New Zealand. The Duke of Cambridge spent April 25 and 26 in New Zealand on behalf of the queen visiting with survivors of the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack, first responders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Muslim community leaders, whom he thanked for their work bringing people together again following the senseless March 15 shooting that killed 50 people and injured 50 more. Keep reading for more...

