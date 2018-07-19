Janet Jackson's life in photos
From "Good Times" to her "State of the World" tour, Janet Jackson has captivated audiences for over 40 years. To mark the 25th anniversary of her first film, "Poetic Justice," Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the icon's time in the spotlight. Keep reading to see Ms. Jackson's life in pics!
From "Good Times" to her "State of the World" tour, Janet Jackson has captivated audiences for over 40 years. To mark the 25th anniversary of her first film, "Poetic Justice," Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the icon's time in the spotlight. Keep reading to see Ms. Jackson's life in pics!