Pop stars: How their looks have changed since their careers started

Is it just us or does it seem like only yesterday we were rocking out to Katy Perry's brand-new single "I Kissed a Girl"? Over the last nine years, Katy (who's turning 33 on Oct. 25, 2017) has reinvented herself time and time again, often mixing her newest looks with her latest music (like her current platinum blonde pixie cut that preceded the June 2017 release of her latest album, "Witness"). In honor of Katy's birthday and ever-changing style, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all our favorite pop stars to see how their appearances have changed since they first launched their music careers. Keep reading to see their unbelievable transformations...

