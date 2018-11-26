Stars who came out in 2018

In 2018, celebrities felt more comfortable than ever coming out about their sexuality. Many stars publicly revealed they were gay, bisexual, pansexual or transgender and opened up about it on social media and in interviews. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the noteworthy individuals who came out this year, starting with singer Janelle Monae. In April, the singer-actress spoke about her sexuality during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Being a queer black woman in America ... someone who has been in relationships with both men and women -- I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf---er." She first thought of herself as bisexual then realized this wasn't her true self. "I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am." Keep reading for more stars who spoke their truth this year...

RELATED: Stars who have LGBTQ parents