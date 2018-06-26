Stars who got upstaged by their kids' careers

Celebrities' kids often go into showbiz -- and many of them soon surpass their parents in fame and wealth. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at stars who got upstaged by their children's careers, starting with Billy Ray Cyrus. The singer broke onto the scene in the early '90s with the No. 1 country music single "Achy Breaky Heart" and a nine-times platinum No. 1 debut album, "Some Gave All." But by 2010, Billy Ray was better known as Miley Cyrus's dad. Miley (seen here with Billy Ray and mom Tish) rose to fame on the Disney Channel as the star of "Hannah Montana" -- Billy Ray played her father on the show -- and has since become a certified A-lister with 11 Top 10 albums, five No. 1 albums, nine Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a super-hot movie-star fiance, Liam Hemsworth. Keep reading to see which other stars have been outshined by their kids...

