Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are twinning again, plus more news

Reese Witherspoon grabs lunch with her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe

"Twins!" So said a stunned Gabrielle Union -- and much of the rest of the internet -- after Reese Witherspoon shared a cute new pic of herself with her lookalike, 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, on Instagram this week. Captioned, "Lunch with my girl 🥰," the shot showed the blonde mother-daughter team chowing down on some salads while wearing huge smiles on their faces and twinning, as usual. "I think the way Ava and I are most alike is in our opinions and empathy," Reese said in a 2018 interview for her Draper James brand blog. "There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter," she added. "We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams… We can talk for hours!"

