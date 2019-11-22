ICYMI: The week in music news for Nov. 17-23, 2019

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X lead 2020 Grammy nominees

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 20. Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each scored coveted record of the year, album of the year and best new artist nods. Lizzo was the most nominated artist this year with eight nods. Billie is now officially the youngest artist in music history to be nominated for each of the big four awards. The stars seemed stoked on their nominations with Ariana Grande saying, "thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating." The announcements weren't good news for everyone, however, as there were some notable snubs and surprises like Halsey failing to garner any nominations at all and Taylor Swift being left out of contention for album of the year for new work "Lover." The Grammys air on Sunday, Jan. 26.

