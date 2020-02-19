Salma Hayek shuts down 'too much Botox' troll with epic response, plus more news
Salma Hayek thanks troll after being accused of having too much work done
Salma Hayek has mastered the art of the graceful clap-back. The gorgeous 53-year-old star shared a selfie from a sunny beach on Instagram this week, captioning the breezy pic, "#wind #aire." The positive vibes she was exuding didn't win over all her followers, though. "Too much Botox 😦," wrote one judgy commenter, adding, "Not needed Salma!" Salma didn't let the post go -- but she didn't get riled up, either. She simply replied: "I don't have Botox, but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time." The response earned the actress even more love and plenty of chuckles and compliments, with other users sharing comments like, "BEST 👏🏻 COMBACK👏🏻 EVER 👏🏻 you look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!," "Don't you dare do a thing, you're a masterpiece!" and "Perfect." We couldn't agree more.
Keep reading for the scoop on Meghan and Harry's branding challenge ...
RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising for 2019
Salma Hayek thanks troll after being accused of having too much work done
Salma Hayek has mastered the art of the graceful clap-back. The gorgeous 53-year-old star shared a selfie from a sunny beach on Instagram this week, captioning the breezy pic, "#wind #aire." The positive vibes she was exuding didn't win over all her followers, though. "Too much Botox 😦," wrote one judgy commenter, adding, "Not needed Salma!" Salma didn't let the post go -- but she didn't get riled up, either. She simply replied: "I don't have Botox, but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time." The response earned the actress even more love and plenty of chuckles and compliments, with other users sharing comments like, "BEST 👏🏻 COMBACK👏🏻 EVER 👏🏻 you look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!," "Don't you dare do a thing, you're a masterpiece!" and "Perfect." We couldn't agree more.
Keep reading for the scoop on Meghan and Harry's branding challenge ...
RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising for 2019