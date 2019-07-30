Celebrities' final social media posts

Thanks to Twitter and Instagram, we can forever memorialize the last words and pictures of Hollywood stars who left the world too soon. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the final social media posts made by celebrities before they died... starting with "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman, who lost her cancer battle on June 26, 2019, at 51. Just four days earlier, Beth tweeted, "And that's the fourth time this week he's mowed the lawn. What do you think ? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he's mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend," a message seemingly written about longtime husband Duane "Dog" Chapman during their final days together. Keep reading for more final celebrity posts...

