Actors who died suddenly: Their final films

Sometimes in movies, a character dies, and sometimes in real life, it's the actor whose life comes to an unexpected end. Such was the case for Anton Yelchin, who's best remembered in his role as Chekov in the last three "Star Trek" films. In 2017, the actor was crushed to death when his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled down an incline, slamming into Anton and pinning him to his security gate after he'd gotten out of the vehicle. Before his sudden death, Anton had wrapped several movies, including the thriller "Thoroughbreds," which debuts in theaters on March 9, 2018. In the film, Anton (seen here with co-star Anya Taylor-Joy) plays Tim, a disturbed young man who's pulled into a dark and deadly plot by two teenage girls. In honor of Anton, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the last films made by celebrities who died unexpectedly. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: 26 stars you never knew were in the "Star Trek" franchise