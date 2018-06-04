Stars who changed their names after their careers took off

If you were alive in 1993, then you probably remember Prince dominating the headlines after he decided to change his name to an unpronounceable symbol said to represent "love." The story goes that Prince was frustrated with his record label, Warner Bros., so he changed his name in order to make promoting him more difficult, then started releasing albums more quickly to get out of his contractural obligations. Of course, the unintended consequence is that no one knew what to call the singer, leading to his less cool name, The Artist Formerly Known As Prince. (Thankfully, he switched back to Prince in 2000.) In honor of the 25th anniversary of Prince's famous name change, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at other celebs who transformed their monikers after they began their careers. Keep reading to find out more...

