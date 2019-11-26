Stars who've never been married

It seems like every day, another celebrity says "I do" -- save for the select few Hollywood stars who've avoided marriage like the plague. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the most famous singletons who might never wear a wedding ring, starting with this actor... Former "Mad Man" star Jon Hamm doesn't see himself as the marrying kind. Although the gorgeous and talented Emmy winner was in a serious relationship for nearly 20 years with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, neither had intentions of marrying one another prior to their 2015 split, with Jon telling Parade in 2010, "I don't have the marriage chip, and neither of us have the greatest examples of marriage in our families. But Jen is the love of my life, and we've already been together four times longer than my parents were married." Keep reading to see who else in Hollywood has never married and maybe never will...

RELATED: Long-term celebrity couples who won't get married