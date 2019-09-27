Stars who made up after public feuds

Feuding celebrities are everywhere in Hollywood, but what about the ones who actually kiss and make up? Wonderwall.com is taking a look at stars who buried the hatchet after publicly feuding, starting with Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. The pop superstars' friendship imploded when Katy accused Taylor of stealing her backup dancers in 2014. The two wrote songs about their drama ("Bad Blood" and "Swish Swish," anyone?) and cryptically spoke about their feud on social media and in interviews, with Katy telling late night host James Corden, "[Taylor] started it, and it's time for her to finish it." But in 2018, Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch and a sweet note to make amends. "We've been on good terms for a while," Taylor said on Capital FM's "Capital Breakfast" show in June 2019. "She sent me a really nice note and olive branch... like, an actual olive branch, to my ["Reputation"] tour ... a while ago, and from that point on, we've been on good terms." They further confirmed their truce when Katy appeared in Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down" video the same month. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Celebrity family feuds