"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hits theaters on July 26, 2019, and we honestly can't wait! The Quentin Tarantino-directed flick stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an aging television star and Brad Pitt as his stunt double. The pair embark on a Hollywood journey to make a name for themselves and encounter Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), Bruce Lee (played by Mike Moh), Steven McQueen (played by Damian Lewis) and more along the way. In celebration of the movie's debut, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at actors who've played other actors on the big screen. Keep reading for more...

