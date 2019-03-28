"The Matrix" stars: Where are they now?

It's been 20 years since the groundbreaking sci-fi flick "The Matrix" debuted on March 31, 1999. In honor of the beloved blockbuster's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars of the film to see how they've changed over the years. Keep reading to catch up with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and more…

