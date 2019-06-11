A guide to the cast of 'Men in Black: International'

"Men in Black" is back and better than ever! The beloved film franchise is returning on June 14, 2019, with a whole new sequel/spin-off set in London. In celebration of the release of "Men in Black: International," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in the newest "MiB" movie!

RELATED: "Men in Black" actors: Where are they now?