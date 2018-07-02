Are Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae just friends after all? Plus, more news

Tessa Thompson clarifies Janelle Monae comments

"Sometimes we cheer so loudly at someone speaking their truth, that we miss what they say." That's how "Westworld" star Tessa Thompson kicked off a tweet over the weekend that suggested her comments to Net-a-Porter about her rumored girlfriend, Janelle Monáe, may have been misconstrued. "…I didn't say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things. All below. One thing I missed — Pride Has No End," Tessa continued, sharing a link to the Net-a-Porter story. The feature does include plenty of discussion of Tessa's close bond with Janelle, who included Tessa in her video for "Dirty Computer." But a closer read shows Tessa's comments could simply be a reaction to romance rumors about the stars. (Janelle has said she identifies as pansexual, while Tessa identifies as bisexual.) "It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," Tessa explains. "I'm attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don't even have to have the discussion. That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don't. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?" When the writer mentions that, in her words, "the Internet would very much like" it if Tessa did explain her relationship with Janelle, Tessa is described as seeming "tickled" and "unfazed." "We love each other deeply," Tessa says. "We're so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that's OK. It doesn't bother me."

