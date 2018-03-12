Celebs who came out later in their careers

In 50 years, our country has gone from punishing homosexuality as a crime to passing legislation that guarantees marriage equality to same-sex couples. The legacy of discrimination against the LGBTQ community runs deep and makes coming out a difficult decision for many celebrities to make. Whether a star is afraid to share their truth or simply doesn't feel the need to let the public know, when they do come out -- especially later in their careers -- it can be life-changing for fans who might be struggling with their own decision to come out. "Alias" alum Victor Garber spoke openly about his sexuality in 2013 at age 63 during an interview with Greg In Hollywood, though he explained that he was never in the closet to begin with. In fact, a year prior, Victor had mentioned his partner (now husband), artist Rainer Andreesen, saying they'd been together "almost 13 years in Greenwich Village." Still, the news was touted as his official "coming out" and widely celebrated. In honor of Victor's 69th birthday on March 16, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the stars who've come out later in their careers. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Stars who came out of the closet