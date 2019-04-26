ICYMI: The week in music for April 21-27

Ozuna wins big at 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ozuna dominated the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 25 with a record 11 wins including artist, song and album of the year. Other big winners at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas included Bad Bunny, who took home four awards, and boy band CNCO, who won three trophies. Stars including Isabela Moner, Claudia Vergara and Becky G delivered fashion hits on the red carpet while Dalex, Lady Janny and other stars served up some misses.

