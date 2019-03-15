ICYMI: The week in music for March 10-16

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande among winners at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Drake were a few of the top winners at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. Taylor took home the tour of the year award for her "Reputation" stadium tour while Ariana won female artist of the year and Drake won male artist of the year. Music stars including Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Halsey also attended and raised eyebrows with their fashion choices on the red carpet.

