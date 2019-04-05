ICYMI: The week in music for March 31-April 6

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks call for more female inductees during Hall of Fame ceremony

While accepting their individual honors on March 29, Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks both challenged the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to induct more females. Janet, who joins her previously inducted brothers, called for more inclusion before she left the stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she said, "in 2020, induct more women." Stevie -- who is the first woman to join 22 men who've twice been honored by the hall for different stages of their career, following her previous induction with Fleetwood Mac -- said she felt confident other female artists could join her: "What I am doing is opening up the door for other women."

