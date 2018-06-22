ICYMI: The week in music for June 17-23

Bruce Springsteen calls out Trump over immigration policy

During a June 19 performance, Bruce Springsteen criticized Donald Trump's immigration policy that separates families at the border. (One day later, the president reversed course.) "For 146 shows, I have played pretty much the same set every night. Tonight demands something different," The Boss said during his lauded "Springsteen on Broadway" show at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. The musician then condemned the "inhumane" treatment of thousands of children who have been separated from their parents before playing his song "The Ghost of Tom Joad" in protest.

