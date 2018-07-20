ICYMI: The week in music for July 15-21

Blake Shelton falls onstage following "a lot" of drinking

Blake Shelton was in the midst of performing at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Oregon on July 15 when he took quite the spill onstage. The country music star explained what happened on Twitter. "OK Pendleton, I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! ... Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that s---! And yes, I had been drinking. A lot." A fan delivered the goods, which, of course, Blake retweeted with the caption: "That's it!!! I wish there was a closer one!!!"

