ICYMI: The week in TV for April 14-20, 2019

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek gives health update as 35th season wraps

Alex Trebek marked the conclusion of Season 35 of "Jeopardy!" by releasing a video updating fans on his health as he deals with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season, I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you," he said in a clip tweeted by the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account on April 17. "Well, of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well. So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support. Particularly, the many cards I have received from young people. I am touched beyond words. I've always tried to be straight with you, and I'm not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good. I'm continuing with my therapy, and [we're] already working on our next season, the 36th year of 'Jeopardy!' So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff."

